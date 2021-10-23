Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

