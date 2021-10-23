Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,052 shares of company stock worth $5,564,762. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

