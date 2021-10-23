Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,798,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

