Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

LEV stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

