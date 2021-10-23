Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Loews by 32.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

L opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

