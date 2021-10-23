Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $24,361,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 151.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1,105.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 232,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $69.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

