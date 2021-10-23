Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

