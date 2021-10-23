Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.
Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Communications Systems Company Profile
Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.
