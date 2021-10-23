Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.