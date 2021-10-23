Comparing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IPG Photonics and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11% SiTime -0.14% -0.11% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.22 $159.57 million $3.81 42.52 SiTime $116.16 million 37.50 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -394.03

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IPG Photonics and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 5 4 0 2.44 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $208.79, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $218.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than SiTime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SiTime on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

