Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Position Lessened by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Compugen worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Compugen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 29.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Compugen by 22.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.14 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $420.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

