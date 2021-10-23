Contrasting Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Invo Bioscience alerts:

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,206.69 -$3.08 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $41.01 million 6.17 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -29.15

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invo Bioscience and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.70%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91%

Volatility & Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Invo Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.