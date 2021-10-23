Contrasting Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neovasc and AIT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,162.20% -66.97% -44.44% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and AIT Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 27.59 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.47 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -3.16

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neovasc. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neovasc beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

