Convex Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.36 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $609.90 million and $18.36 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $19.95 or 0.00032474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.17 or 1.00073443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.59 or 0.06618357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.