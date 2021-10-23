Cortex Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $42.17 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00204913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00103049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,225,192 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

