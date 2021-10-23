Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

Shares of CJREF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CJREF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

