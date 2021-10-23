Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.42. Cosan shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

