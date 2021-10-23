Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

BAP opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

