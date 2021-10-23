Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,651 shares of company stock worth $42,567,646 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $622.42 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $671.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

