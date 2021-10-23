Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Holmen AB (publ) stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Holmen AB has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.45.
Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.