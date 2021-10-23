Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Holmen AB (publ) stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Holmen AB has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Get Holmen AB (publ) alerts:

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.