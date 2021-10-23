Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 394.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

CRST traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 363.60 ($4.75). The company had a trading volume of 787,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,968. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £934.16 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

