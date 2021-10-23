Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0338 on Major Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $15,300.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00203627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00102604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

