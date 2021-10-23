CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $48.52. 865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 380,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

