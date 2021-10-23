Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

