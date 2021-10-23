Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $548.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00204238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00102403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

