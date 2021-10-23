Dash (DASH) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $215.09 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $196.43 or 0.00321715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,392,992 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.