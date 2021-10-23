Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. 1,280,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

