DeGate Market Capitalization Achieves $18.42 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $201,462.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeGate has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.03 or 0.99971967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.03 or 0.06742073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars.

