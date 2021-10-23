Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

