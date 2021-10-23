Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.29.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Denbury by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.