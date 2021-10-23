Dent Market Cap Reaches $593.41 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $593.41 million and $34.72 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00205695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00103231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004212 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

