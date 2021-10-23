DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $32,778.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.21 or 1.00140172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06658829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021883 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

