Desjardins Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.45.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.25. The company has a market cap of C$34.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$26.36 and a 12 month high of C$39.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.