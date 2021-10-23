Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 26,476 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in REV Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.