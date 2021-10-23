Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHG. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $67.80 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

