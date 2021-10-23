Deutsche Bank AG Has $735,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.61 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85.

