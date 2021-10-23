Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 31,413 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

