Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 59,837.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $112,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

WPRT stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.