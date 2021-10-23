Deutsche Bank AG Sells 46,754 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Archrock were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 224,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.62 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

