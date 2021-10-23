Deutsche Bank AG Sells 869 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 287,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 799,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 231,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 217,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $129,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.