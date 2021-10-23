Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dufry has an average rating of Hold.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.