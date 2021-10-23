Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.22 million and $69,748.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00509263 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

