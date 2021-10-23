DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.60

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $464.57 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.51 or 0.00321717 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

