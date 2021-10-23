Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of AXT worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.54 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

