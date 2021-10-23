DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,459 shares.The stock last traded at $52.02 and had previously closed at $52.71.

DLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.