DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of 298.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

