DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of 298.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.