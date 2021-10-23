DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of 298.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

