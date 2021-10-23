Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on November 10th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.508 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years.

Shares of DMLP opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $713.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorchester Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dorchester Minerals worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

