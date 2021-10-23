Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

DEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,268. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

