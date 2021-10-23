DragonVein Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $86,515.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,204.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.47 or 0.01021932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00246839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

