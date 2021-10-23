Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $88.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the lowest is $83.40 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,589. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.